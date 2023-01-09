Damar Hamlin watches with shock from the hospital as the Bills play their way to No. 2 seed I The Rush

It's a video episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets covering sports news.

It’s Monday, January 9, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The final day of regular season play in the NFL set the playoff picture and produced plenty of shockers

The Bills logged an incredible feat that surprised Damar Hamlin watching from his hospital bed

The Packers were bounced from the postseason with a home loss to the Lions

The Cowboys suffered a crushing defeat by the Commanders

Jalen Hurts returned to the Eagles, helping to secure Philadelphia’s No.1 overall seed in the NFC

J.J. Watt had an emotional sendoff in his final NFL game

Love Smith coached his last game with the Texans as Houston’s surprising win handed the Bears the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft