Damar Hamlin launches NFL comeback, reveals heart diagnosis I The Rush

Damar Hamlin launches NFL comeback, reveals heart diagnosis
safety announced his return to the after suffering a life-threatening cardiac event during a game in January
Hamlin participated in Bills OTAs and publicly revealed his official diagnosis
The and shed light on the injuries suffered by stars and , respectively
guard was named the winner of the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year Award … and yes, the league has defined ‘clutch’ in the process.
