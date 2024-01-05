Report: Ex-Jets RB Dalvin Cook signing with Baltimore Ravens ahead of playoffs

The Jets, who first landed Dalvin Cook this past offseason, waived him earlier this week

Dalvin Cook is headed to Baltimore ahead of the Ravens’ playoff run.

Cook struck a deal with the Ravens on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, just days after he was waived by the New York Jets. Cook will join the Ravens in time for the playoffs.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens



The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens.

Cook had signed a one-year, $7 million deal to join the Jets this past offseason after his initial six-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Cook, however, struggled in New York. He had just 214 rushing yards on 67 carries with the Jets, both of which were career lows, and he’s yet to score a touchdown this season for the first time in his career.

The 28-year-old reportedly forfeited the remaining guaranteed money left on his contract when the Jets waived him.

Dalvin Cook will join the Ravens in time for the playoffs. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

While his time with the Jets was admittedly frustrating, Cook will now get to join a team poised for a playoff run. The Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which gives them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. He should provide a nice boost to their ground game, which is frequently led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Gus Edwards is the Ravens’ leading rusher outside of Jackson with 762 yards and 13 touchdowns on 188 carries.

The Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their regular-season finale this weekend. Though Cook won’t play on Saturday afternoon, he will be with the team for their first playoff game in a little more than two weeks.