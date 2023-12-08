Dalton Schultz out, Noah Brown questionable for Texans

The Texans will be without tight end Dalton Schultz again this weekend.

Schultz has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury after missing practice the last two days. It's the second straight game that Schultz has missed.

The Texans may be missing another one of C.J. Stroud's targets as well. Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) is listed as questionable to be part of a receiver group that lost Tank Dell to a season-ending leg injury last Sunday.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow, shoulder) and tackle George Fant (hip) are also questionable, Rankins was limited in Friday's practice while Fant went from out of practice to full participation.