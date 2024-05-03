Dalton native Betterton signs contract with Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves

May 3—Dalton native Emily Betterton was among a trio of signees to get pre-professional contracts to play for Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Soccer Club in the 2024 season.

Betterton, who is from Dalton but attends high school at Chattanooga's Baylor School, signed with the team alongside Zoe Misenhimer and Mary Wamack. All three were members of the program's youth academy.

"The impact will ultimately be down to the players, how well they compete in training, how disciplined and focused they are to get better," Red Wolves head coach Luke Winter was quoted as saying in a press release. "We signed Mary, Emily and Zoe because we believe they are good enough to be on the roster. With the right attitude I believe they will earn opportunities."

The pre-professional contract allows Betterton to compete with the team, which plays in USL W League, while maintaining amateur status. USL W League is a pre-professional league. The team plays home games in East Ridge.

Betterton has competed in the organization's academy since 2019, which she said "greatly prepared me for this opportunity." Betterton said she hopes "to be an example for younger girls and to inspire the younger generation of Red Wolves girls."

The Lady Red Wolves open the season on Sunday, May 12.