Dallin Holker labeled Saints’ rookie free agent with best odds to make the team

The New Orleans Saints have had success with undrafted free agents in the recent past. The most recent success has most recently come in the form of special teams additions. Deonte Harty and Rashid Shaheed initially were return specialists before integrating into the offense. Wil Lutz and J.T. Gray were also valuable special teams assets.

Though unproven, the Saints’ 2024 UDFA class is highly rated. The star of that class is Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker. It’s no surprise that Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler believes Holker has the best chance to make the Saints roster of all undrafted free agents. Here’s why:

Dallin Holker led all college tight ends in receiving yards last fall. The Colorado State product is a flex weapon who deserves more attention. Holker attended both the Shrine Bowl and NFL combine in the lead-up to the draft. He’s a Y/F alignment-versatile tight end who can play on all three downs if needed. The New Orleans Saints’ current depth chart at the position needs more pop. While the Saints made Holker their highest-paid UDFA, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, he could drastically outplay his contract early in 2024.

Holker was a strong choice by Fowler due to mixture of talent and opportunity. The Saints are likely to keep three tight ends on the 53-man roster. Juwan Johnson (a former undrafted free agent himself), Foster Moreau and a couple of players returning from the practice squad are on the roster, but Graham could be on his way out. Naturally, that would open the door to Holker being the third tight end.

At the Shrine Bowl, Holker caught the eye of many scouts due to more than just his long hair flowing from his helmet. Holker flashed multiple times by operating in the middle of the field. The tight end regularly moved the chains and was a difficult matchup for the linebackers at the Shrine Bowl.

