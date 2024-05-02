Dallas police no longer pursuing criminal case against Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas police department is no longer pursuing alleged sexual assault claims against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott due to the lack of evidence.

Per Dallas police spokesman Kristin Lowman, “An investigation was conducted and the case is closed ... Detectives determined there was insufficient evidence an offense was committed.”

Attorney Yohel Zehaie, who represents the Victoria Shores of Fort Worth, said it was an expected outcome.

But he is not deterred.

“Unfortunately, it takes a while for victims to come out and that can make it very difficult to prosecute these cases,” Zehaie said in an email to The Star-Telegram. “We thank DPD for their efforts and this is in no way an exoneration of Mr. Prescott.

“In fact, we believe that the investigation showed there were inconsistencies with Mr. Prescott’s story and are moving forward with the counterclaims we have filed. This is not the beginning of the end but the end of the beginning in what will be a long legal battle for months to come.”

Prescott has denied the allegations and voluntarily cooperated with Dallas police investigation which begain after a complainant filed a report on March 12 about an alleged incident that occurred on February 2, 2017, in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway in the parking of lot of XTC Cabaret, per the department.

It was Prescott who brought the incident to light a week earlier in March when filed an civil suit in Collin County against Shores and her attorneys for extortion. He said they asked for $100 million to not report the allegations to police.

Zehaie filed a countersuit in Dallas County.

Last month, he dropped the lawsuit in Dallas County and refiled it in Collin County so it could be in the same court as Prescott’s suit.

And last Monday, Zehaie filled a motion to have Prescott’s suit dismissed because “we believe [Prescott’s filing] was meant to silence his sexual assault victim” and “is in violation of Texas’s Anti Slapp Statute” which prohibits different forms of retaliatory lawsuits.

He also continued a war of words with Prescott’s attorney Levi McCathern.

“We are seeking severe monetary sanctions for that as well,” Zehaie said. “Levi McCathern has a history of calling every woman who sues his client an extortionist. We are not going to allow his law firm’s assault on women to continue any longer.”

Police in Prosper have indicated they are investigating claims extortion against Prescott.

McCarthern didn’t return messages on Thursday.

But his point of view has been clear from the outset.

“As we have said from the beginning — the ridiculous claims Ms. Shores and her team came up with are completely false and criminal,” McCathern said in a statement last month. “In Texas, it’s against the law to shake down someone for any amount of money — and this is just that — a shake down. Dak has nothing to hide. zhe did nothing wrong. He has and will continue to fully cooperate with any investigation, knowing the truth is on his side. We are confident the truth will prevail, and we are proud to stand with Dak.”

Prescott has committed to donating any and all recovery obtained as a result of this lawsuit to the Joyful Heart Foundation, whose vision is a world free of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

“I know the truth,” Prescott said recently. “I’m confident in what we filed. I know some things have changed and their sense and where they filed, but that doesn’t have any weighing on what we’re doing and how we’re going about our lawsuit.”

The allegations and lawsuit have arisen during a time when Prescott is working on long-term contract extension with the Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones said March that the Cowboys remain in strong support of their quarterback and he said the situation will have no bearing on his future with the team, nor their impending decisions on a possible contract extension.

“We expected to it and we are very knowledgeable to the legal aspects very well,” Jones said. “But not uncomfortable in any way. I can say that we’re just very aware of the details and we’re comfortable.”