Report: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix reaches one-year deal with Cowboys

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Mike McCarthy are linking back up in Dallas.

The Cowboys reportedly reached a one-year, $4 million deal with the safety late on Thursday night, according to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker.

Nice work here @VoiceOfTheStar. As he first reported, the deal I'm told "literally just happened"



1 year $4M, $2.5M fully guaranteed

Clinton-Dix was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft by the Green Bay Packers, where McCarthy coached for 13 seasons before taking the Dallas job earlier this year. Clinton-Dix spent his first four years in the league in Green Bay before he was traded to Washington during the middle of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old was on a one-year deal with the Bears last year. Clinton-Dix had two interceptions, 78 total tackles and one touchdown in Chicago. He has 16 total interceptions in his career, and has yet to miss a single game.

Clinton-Dix could prove to be useful in the Dallas defense this fall, especially after longtime starting safety Jeff Heath reached a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. While it’s still early and a lot of pieces still need to fall in place, McCarthy bringing in a veteran safety with whom he already has a well-established relationship has to be a welcome sign for Cowboys fans.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys late on Thursday night. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

