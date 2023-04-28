Dallas Cowboys fans and media react to the selection of DT Mazi Smith

Lawrence Dow
·3 min read
Cheryl Evans/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan with the No. 26 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith is seen as a high-upside pick that could develop alongside a talented Cowboys defense and help alleviate some pressure off Cowboys pass rushers.

media and fans on social media were happy with the pick pointing out the Cowboys’ need on the interior.