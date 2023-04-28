Dallas Cowboys fans and media react to the selection of DT Mazi Smith

The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan with the No. 26 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith is seen as a high-upside pick that could develop alongside a talented Cowboys defense and help alleviate some pressure off Cowboys pass rushers.

media and fans on social media were happy with the pick pointing out the Cowboys’ need on the interior.

Mazi smith is the pick as long as you stuff up the middle and help free up guys to get to the QB it’s a real good pick — Junior ✭ (@Jrventt6) April 28, 2023

Wow.



First DT selected by Dallas in the first round since Russell Maryland. It's an undoubted weak spot on the depth chart. I can imagine Mike McCarthy pitching their crappy run defense in the war room very easily. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 28, 2023

Number one on @BruceFeldmanCFB's Freak List.



Cowboys are finally investing in the middle of their defensive line and trying to find a star for it.



They have earned the benefit of the doubt. I'm more than fine with this. https://t.co/gLhlknttJv — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 28, 2023

Mazi Smith makes perfect sense for the Cowboys at 26.



The other two playoff teams in the NFC East (Eagles and Giants) were top five in rushing last year. A big part of drafting is to match up better against your division opponents. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 28, 2023

Cowboys after the 1st round: pic.twitter.com/l5UxAsHgeO — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 28, 2023

Mazi to the COWBOYS!



Mazi Smith is a freak...so much so that Mazi finished #1 in Bruce Feldman's 2022 CFB Freaks List.



He has extraordinary power to welcome double teams while also being able to rush the passer (2nd on Michigan w/ 25 pressures).



Mazi is suited to play NT. pic.twitter.com/F8WsslvIx9 — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 28, 2023

The #Cowboys have the best QB in the NFC & a solid O-line. They’ve added Brandin Cooks to Lamb and a healthy Gallup. Tony Pollard is RB1. Two solid TE’s. The defense is great yet struggled in stopping the run. Resigned Hankins and drafted Mazi Smith.



This team is ready to go — Ernie (@es3_09) April 28, 2023

Of all the problems DAL had the last two years in the playoffs, arguably the greatest was consistently stopping the run. Mazi Smith should change that. Bonus: LVE will have less resistance getting to the ball. — Derek Eagleton (@derekeagleton) April 28, 2023

Mazi Smith is a dominant Run defender & he fills a need. The #Cowboys D suffered BIG TIME when Hankins went down.

Preferred him at 58 bc I questioned his pass rush ability but I’ll trust Will McClay on this one ✭ lets go big fella! pic.twitter.com/VrQW1fIAqZ — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) April 28, 2023