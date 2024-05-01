Dallas to Cancun: Clippers get support from ad trolling Mavs

LOS ANGELES - After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs, there are signs of more support for the Clippers, who remain in the playoff hunt.

Skyscanner, a website used to help travelers find the best deals on flights, decided to get cheeky with an ad displayed at LA Live, right across from the Crypto.com Arena.

The billboard advertises deals from Dallas to Cancun. Many NBA players enjoy time in Mexico when their season ends and the ad pokes fun at the possibility that the Mavs could be eliminated soon and will be free to take their postseason vacation.

"One, two, three…Cancun!" is often used on TNT’s "Inside the NBA," to indicate a team’s offseason is coming.

The catchphrase originated in LA by former Laker Nick Van Exel.

During the 1998 Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and Jazz, it was very apparent the Lakers were going to get swept. During Game 4 in a team huddle, Van Exel decided to get a little rebellious and said the catchphrase, instead of what was supposed to be "One, Two, Three, Lakers!" as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Back then, Van Exel was 26, on a squad with Shaquille O'Neal and a young Kobe Bryant.

"It was just a funky mood," Van Exel explained. "And I don’t think anybody that was in that huddle really had confidence that we were gonna come back and win the series."

Nearly three decades later, it remains relevant.

It's worth noting Clipper Nation isn't exactly co-signing this message.

"Us Clipper fans have PTSD from stuff like this that makes us scared of the karma it brings," one fan wrote in response on X.

A company called Skyscanner decided to troll the Mavs and their fans tonight by putting this digital billboard outside The Crypt (this screen is right across from the arena for those unfamiliar) pic.twitter.com/OQdMZ1eMNt — Insane Asylum Sources (@hmfaigen) May 1, 2024

The playoff series between the Clippers and Mavericks is tied at 2-2.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.