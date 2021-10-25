Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer to drive Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer will be on hand to shake down the Next Gen car Oct. 26 at Bowman Gray Stadium, a 0.25-mile flat, asphalt oval in Winston Salem, North Carolina, affectionately known as the Madhouse.

NASCAR is spending the time at Bowman Gray to prepare the car for The Clash at the Coliseum, which will be held Feb. 6 on a similar track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. NASCAR.com will be at Bowman Gray for coverage of the test, so check back for our report as well as a photo gallery of Tuesday’s event.

NASCAR announced the LA Coliseum race back in September when the full 2022 Cup Series schedule was revealed. At that time, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR‘s senior vice president of strategy and innovation, said, of the Coliseum race, “I think the large fan base that we have here in Los Angeles, the largest that we actually have in the nation, paired with exciting racing and being here in the downtown Los Angeles market, I think will be really special.”

During the two-day Next Gen test two weeks ago at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, it was revealed NASCAR would hold tests for the Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium and Wythe Raceway‘s half-mile dirt track in Rural Retreat, Virginia. The test at Wythe is set for Nov. 16 and will be in preparation for next season‘s return of the Bristol Dirt Race.