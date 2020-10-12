Dak Prescott's resiliency is the ray of light inside the Cowboys’ dark moment

As the NFL was spilling over with shock, sadness and hopeful wishes for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night, he was laying in a hospital bed in Dallas. Flanked by his brother, Tad, and preparing for surgery on his compound fractured ankle, Prescott was already getting on with the business of getting on.

There aren’t many positive ways to frame this season’s ugliest injury, but this is one: If there is anything we have learned about Rayne Dakota Prescott, he is an irrepressibly buoyant human being.

That is the ray of light penetrating Sunday’s dark cloud for the Cowboys and their franchise quarterback. It’s something positive for a franchise that has lost an unquestionably important player and a player who has lost an unquestionably important season. Neither wanted to be in this situation, but 2020 has been cruel that way. This year has repeatedly taught us that resiliency is our greatest and most underrated natural resource.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lifts his fist as he is carted off the field after suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle against the New York Giants on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Prescott has that trait as a person and a football player, and we’re about to find out that it’s just as important as arm strength, vision or longevity. If you don’t believe that, you missed the Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith taking his first regular-season snap since 2018 on Sunday. Smith defied so many who believed his career ended after one of the worst leg injuries in NFL history.

That Smith came back after years of physical therapy on the same day as Prescott’s grim injury reminds us of the cyclical and brutal nature of the sport. It also reminds us that while no football players are built to suffer injuries like theirs, some are definitely constructed to overcome them. And in the process, they become the rejuvenating end points of journeys that had bottomed into some very low moments.

Dak Prescott’s strength in face of tragedy

As one member of Prescott’s inner circle texted on Sunday night, his fractured ankle is “just part of the epic story.”

You might roll your eyes at that sentiment and think it’s just another trite cliche about a football player. But if you’ve been around Prescott these last few years and saw the photo Tad posted of him smiling from his hospital bed, you know it’s attainable. Tad guaranteed that Dak would be back stronger than ever and promised to continue helping him fight.

It served as a reminder of the strength Prescott has shown us before in a litany of ways — as a son who lost his mother to cancer; as a sibling who lost his brother to suicide; as a community leader who found a voice off the field; and as a football player who spent the better part of the last decade fighting into a position many thought he could achieve.

This is part of what has made Prescott so special both inside the Cowboys organization and the NFL at large. His personality and charisma have made him unquestionably likable among his teammates and other football peers. Fans respond to him. Coaches love him. Even other stars have gravitated toward him as he’s climbed into the upper echelon of the league’s quarterbacks.

If there was any doubt, the wave of social media emotion pointed toward Prescott should have ended it. There was also the snapshot of the Cowboys’ ownership box, where team vice president Stephen Jones could be seen consoling his sister, Charlotte, while team owner Jerry Jones stood by with his arms crossed in likely disbelief.

Down on the field, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett made his way over from the opposing sideline and patted the back of his Dallas replacement, Mike McCarthy, as the two men looked on in grief. In the ensuing moments, a CBS television shot panned across stunned Dallas players who all congregated around Prescott when he was placed onto a cart and taken out of a season for the first time in his professional football career.

