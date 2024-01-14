Dak Prescott's INTs, including a pick 6, contribute to horrible Cowboys start and finish to season

The Dallas Cowboys didn't need a bad start. The pressure on them is constant, and it gets worse at the slightest sign of adversity. That's multiplied for Dak Prescott.

On Sunday, the Cowboys had a bad start. So did Prescott. And they never recovered in a crushing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a wild-card playoff game.

The Packers had a long drive to take a 7-0 lead at the start of the game at Dallas, and then, after the teams traded punts, Prescott threw an interception that put Cowboys fans into full panic mode.

Jaire Alexander, who was iffy to play Sunday due to an ankle injury, crawled over Brandin Cooks and made a tremendous catch for an interception. It could have been a penalty on Alexander, but the Cowboys weren't bailed out by the refs.

Prescott's line in the first quarter: 1-of-4, 0 yards, 1 INT, 0.0 passer rating. Not good. The Packers turned Alexander's interception into a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

It got worse. Late in the first half, the Cowboys were driving while trailing 20-0 when Prescott threw a pick that will be talked about for a long time. He threw it right to safety Darnell Savage, who had an open path to a 64-yard touchdown return. It looked like Prescott never saw Savage. Just like that it was 27-0.

Prescott's inability to lead the Cowboys on a long playoff run has been a constant offseason topic of conversation among Dallas fans throughout his career. The early interceptions Sunday, the slow start and the big hole to the Packers had Cowboys fans picking up that same old conversation about their quarterback.