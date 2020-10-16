Dak Prescott’s injury gives Cowboys a chance to show some faith in a messy contract negotiation

For nearly 20 months, going back to the offseason before the final year of Dak Prescott’s rookie contract, the pressing question in a tense extension negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys was what would it take to generate middle ground.

One side or the other was pressured to move things forward, whether it was an aggressive overture, a good-faith gesture, a fair compromise or an outright surrender on terms.

The product was failure and frustration, which is now further complicated by a season-ending injury to Prescott. This was the one scenario nobody wanted to plan for: A catastrophic detour that would leave the two sides looking at each other and wondering, “How are we supposed to play this?”

So here we are. With Prescott sidelined 4-6 months and left to ponder whether a less-than-perfect extension would have been worth avoiding the current uncertainty. And on the other side of the table, the Cowboys are staring at Prescott’s $37.7 million franchise tag for 2021 and wondering whether there might be a fresh opportunity to leverage a long-term deal.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played this season on a one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag deal. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Make no mistake, this injury will factor into negotiations. The Cowboys will once again try to get a more favorable long-term deal in place. And once again, Prescott will have to make a decision on whether to bet on himself and risk it all on 2021, a gamble that looks more precarious coming off serious ankle surgery.

If that sounds like the setup to another messy offseason, it’s because that’s precisely what it is, particularly given the fact that Dallas will have to make a decision to apply that $37.7 million tag in March — and Prescott will likely have to make a quick decision on signing it — long before he’s 100 percent healthy. That carves out a canyon of speculation between now and then, from whether or not Dallas could change its mind, to what Prescott’s market would look like if he hit free agency while recovering from injury, to whether the uncertainty of the current predicament could cause one or both sides to yield on some things and find common ground.

Will a second franchise tagging of Dak Prescott help?

It’s an abyss of unknowns right now. But at least one side of the negotiating table could dramatically impact the tone of things. That side is the Cowboys, who have the opportunity to stand as firmly behind Prescott as they ever have while showcasing the kind of faith that might engender the willingness to strike a compromise that the team has been seeking for two years.

Prescott is in arguably his most vulnerable position to date in his extension negotiation. And the best thing Dallas can do is the opposite of what most NFL teams would: ignore that vulnerability, send a clear message that Prescott is the future of the franchise, then make sure he has the 2021 tag firmly in place the first minute that Dallas can guarantee it.

That move isn’t the five-year, $200 million offer that would get Prescott to sign next offseason (and yes, I firmly believe those numbers would get an extension done). But the Cowboys immediately triggering the $37.7 million tag would be an unmistakable gesture. One that swats away any notion the team is apprehensive about Prescott’s future coming off ankle surgery.

This is the unfortunate opportunity Dallas has been given. A chance to be graceful in the face of Prescott betting on himself in 2020 and having that gamble go wrong. A chance to say, “This is awful, but we love you as much now as we ever have … and we’re willing to pay you $37.7 million for a season that could end with you becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL.”

In a league that is driven by business decisions — and a team that has excelled in making the most lucrative ones — that would have to mean something to Prescott because there’s no escaping the position he’s suddenly in. It’s close to the worst possible thing that could have happened. Perhaps the only upside is that it happened in 2020, when there’s still one more viable tag on the table for the two sides to ride another season out.

