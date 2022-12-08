Quarterback Dak Prescott met with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when Beckham visited the Cowboys this week and he told reporters on Thursday that he thought “the visit went well.”

Beckham’s visit ended without a deal being struck, however, and reports have indicated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s ability to play less than a year after tearing his ACL. Linebacker Micah Parsons said that Beckham told him he’ll be ready to play in five weeks, but Prescott didn’t share any insight about when Beckham might be able to play.

He did say that he thinks Beckham would help the team while adding that he thinks the team has enough on hand to succeed if Beckham doesn’t come on board.

“If we get him, hell yeah it’s going to help. And if not, I’m confident in what we have,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There’s been no word on when Beckham might come to a decision about his next team, but the injury issue means any call may wind up being moot for this season.

Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. will help if we get him, confident in what we have if not originally appeared on Pro Football Talk