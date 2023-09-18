Dak Prescott on interception-free start: I'm still going to take some shots

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner felt he should have had an interception on a ball that hit him in the hands in the second quarter. It might have resulted in a pick-six.

Maybe some of Dak Prescott's bad luck from last season has turned into good luck this season.

For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys did not have a turnover. It was the first time since the final four games of the 2021 season that Prescott went at least two consecutive games without throwing an interception.

Prescott, who led the league in interceptions with 15 last season, snapped back Sunday at a question about his interception-free start.

“Last year is last year, and it’s something I’ve left,” Prescott said. “You know the interceptions, all that, I guess when you lead the league it will never go away. But as I stated last year, every one of them has their story. But that’s not where my mind is. That’s not something I think about. Just being candid. I really don’t care about the questions about them at this point.

“I’m going out there, just trying to complete the ball, get the ball to these guys, the playmakers that we have, get it to them in space, let them go do their thing. And I’m still going to take some shots. I’m still going to not shy away from the confidence that I have and the work we’ve put in on some one-on-ones to give these guys some opportunities. But I don’t even think about that at this point.”

The Cowboys, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2019, are playing complementary football. They are getting contributions from all three units and from every position.

"Right now, it's about just making sure that everyone understands their role," Prescott said. "Not one role is bigger than another. Just continue to grow. At the end of the day, we’ve had two great wins. When you play for this team and for the NFL, you’re only as good as your last game in that sense, so we have to make sure that we move forward. That we go out there to Arizona and get another great win similar to these last two.

"We’ve outscored opponents 70-10, but there have been a lot of possessions where we settled for field goals that we wanted to get touchdowns. There’s a lot of errors that we can improve.”