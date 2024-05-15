D2 VOLLEYBALL: A capsule look at the playoffs

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Dates: Quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday; Semifinal doubleheader on May 21 at the highest remaining seed; Final on May 23 at Scranton High School, 30 minutes after the Class 3A final.

Advance to states: 2.

Defending champion: Blue Ridge.

Top seeds: 1-Blue Ridge (16-1); 2-Holy Redeemer (14-2); 3-Mountain View (13-5); 4-Dallas (12-5).

Players to watch: Connor Cranage (BR); Carson Gallagher (BR); Nick Laude (BR); Aiden Glasgow (BR); Joshua Rocha (HR); George Sabatini (HR); Johnathan Rocha (HR); Jack Wasiakowski (HR); Isaac Drake (MtV); Ryan Supancik (MtV); Joey Heller (MtV); Carter Brunn (DAL); Cameron Faux (DAL); Quenton McMillan (WS); Emanuel Benitz (WS); Brad Bartholomay (FC).

Difference maker: Connor Cranage. He earned Class 2A all-state honors last season and has more than 1,000 kills in his career.

Favorite: Holy Redeemer. The Royals gave an inspired effort in a late-season nonleague game against Blue Ridge and handed the Raiers their only loss this season and their second in the last 40 games.

Sleeper team: Berwick. The Bulldogs have a win over Dallas (3-1), which is their quarterfinal opponent, and battled Holy Redeemer in a 3-1 loss during the Wyoming Valley Conference season.

Bottom line: Blue Ridge lost only four sets all season. Holy Redeemer, which beat Blue Ridge, lost only eight and three against Class 2A opponents. Anything is possible, but it appears these two powerhouse programs are headed for a second showdown in the championship final. If the first meeting is any indication, the rematch will certainly be worth watching.

------------

CLASS 3A

Dates: Quarterfinals on Wednesday; Semifinal doubleheader on May 20 at Delaware Valley; Final on May 23 at Scranton High School, 5 p.m.

Advance to states: 1.

Defending champion: Delaware Valley.

Top seeds: 1-Delaware Valley (12-3); 2-Wilkes-Barre Area (15-3).

Players to watch: Chris U'Glay (DV); Tommy Parker (DV); Jordany Rodriguez (WBA); Julio Amigon (WBA); Jesus Vazquez Jr. (WBA); Shawn Theodore (AH); Jackson McGuinness (AH); Matthew Barrett (SCR); Jayden Tulenan (SCR).

Difference maker: Chris U'Glay. An all-state player as a junior, the 6-foot-7 hitter who is headed to Merrimack had an outstanding season that included 261 kills.

Favorite: Delaware Valley. The undefeated champions in the Wyoming Valley Conference have an outstanding team. This year, their losses are to a pair of District 11 teams and District 3 Exeter Township.

Bottom line: Delaware Valley is experienced and talented. The Warriors did defeat Wilkes-Barre Area 3-1 in the regular season and beat the other District 2 qualifiers each by a score of 3-0. Wilkes-Barre Area can give the Warriors fits if they are not sharp. In the first meeting, Wilkes-Barre Area stunned the Warriors and won the first set 27-25.