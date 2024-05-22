D2 LACROSSE: Delaware Valley girls win Class 3A championship; DV boys lose in subregional

Carrigan McCormack and Ava Kraszewski combined for nine goals, and after a one-year hiatus, Delaware Valley returned to its championship form with a 14-8 win over Hazleton Area on Tuesday in the District 2 Class 3A girls lacrosse final.

The Lady Warriors (9-8-1) advance to play the winner of Wednesday's District 11 final between Easton and Pleasant Valley in the District 2-11 subregional final that is scheduled for Friday.

It is the sixth District 2 championship in the seven seasons of Class 3A for Delaware Valley.

"I am so proud of this team," Delaware Valley coach Bernadine Salak said. "We had a team goal to get the district title back to Pike County after losing in the final last year.

"They battled the whole game, and the heat definitely was a factor for us."

McCormack finished with five goals and two assists, and Kraszewski had four goals and an assist in the win.

"Carrigan brought her game to another level and really stepped up when we needed the ball," Salak said.

Kraszewski, a junior, became the program's single-season goal-scoring record holder when she reached 92 on her second score of the game. She passed the mark of 91 held by Kyra Boccio and improved her total to 94.

"Ava setting the season record was a nice bonus," Salak said. "She has worked so hard and is such a humble kid."

Delaware Valley jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first quarter and increased the lead to 10-3 at the half.

Hazleton Area, last year's District 2 champion, fought back and closed to within 13-8 after three. But the Lady Warriors held on, and goalie Jaida Palacios pitched a shutout in the fourth and finished with 14 saves.

Brynn Newborn had three goals, and Brooke Harmonosky had two to lead Hazleton Area.

"Hazleton really came out in the second half fired up, and we had to refocus and get back to our game plan," Salak said.

Hazleton Area (4-13) 1 2 5 0 — 8

Delaware Valley (9-8-1) 5 5 3 1 — 14

HAZ Goals: Brynn Newborn 3, Brooke Harmonosky 2, Julie Bobrowski 1, Madelyn Gaizick 1, Macie Maylath 1. Assists: Bobrowski 2, Harmonosky 1. Saves: Nadya Marycz 19.

DV Goals: Carrigan McCormack 5 goals, Ava Kraszewski 4, Mary Jean-Francois 2, Haleigh Sibilia 1, Savannah Liz 1, Brooke Palmeri 1. Assists: McCormack 2, Kraszewski 1, Adrianna Buchanan 1, Grace Kloetzer 1. Saves: Jaida Palacios 14 saves.

Boys lacrosse

Peyton LaRocco scored three goals and Justin Kalitsnik won 22 of 25 face offs to finish with 902 in his career, but Delaware Valley ended its season with a 13-10 loss to Easton in the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional semifinals at Northampton High School.

Cael Disora scored five goals and Shae Linegar had three to lead Easton, which advances to play Parkland, which upset No. 1 seed Emmaus, 10-9, in overtime. The final is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lehigh University.

Delaware Valley is the District 2 Class 3A champion for the 11th time.

Noah Raboli contributed two goals, Kalitsnik also had two goals, and Keegan Heath had seven saves for the Warriors.

Easton (17-4) 4 2 4 3 — 13

Delaware Valley (15-3) 2 3 3 2 — 10

EASTON Goals: Cael Disora 5, Shae Linegar 3, Xavier Parker 2, Evan Placotatis 2, Ayden Tice 1. Assists: Parker 2, Disora 1, Linegar 1, Sean McPeak 2.

DV Goals: Peyton LaRocco 3, Noah Rabolli 2, Justin Kalitsnik 2, Bryson Mackey 1, Colin McGarvey 1, Owen Kelly 1. Assists: LaRocco 2, Mackey 2, Michael Iuzzolino 1, Rabolli 1, Kelly 1. Saves: Keegan Heath 7.