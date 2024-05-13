D.J. Chark excited to play with Justin Herbert: ‘He’s a top-five QB in this league any given year’

When D.J. Chark signed with the Chargers, the first player who reached out to him was the one who will be distributing the football to him this season.

At his media availability on Monday, Chark said that Justin Herbert reached out to him via text message. Chark expressed his excitement about playing with Herbert.

“Big time,” Chark said. “He’s a top-five QB in this league any given year? Being here and seeing the way that he works and catching passes from him, the timing has been great.

“I’ve played with many QBs in my career, so being able to play with an elite guy is definitely something I’m excited to do,” Chark added. “I feel like he can help me in a lot of different ways.”

Chark was signed because he offers elite speed to serve as a vertical threat, allowing Herbert to use his bazooka-like arm to push the football down the field to him.

“Having a quarterback like Justin, that’s something he excels at,” Chark added. “It’s only going to bring me up a notch. Justin is the type of quarterback that elevates the guys around him, so why be a part of something like that?”

Chark is also familiar with wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, as they were both in Jacksonville in 2021.

Chark is looking forward to getting to work with his new team, one that he felt good about from the first meeting, citing it as a “great match” for both parties.

