D’Angelo Russell on Zion: ‘He’s playing football, we playing basketball’

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williams dominated the Timberwolves in the clutch — he scored the team’s final 14 points to get the Pelicans the win.

On a MISSION 😤 Zion scored the @PelicansNBA's final 14 PTS to close out the win! pic.twitter.com/8SXvG765iH — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2022

After the game, a frustrated D'Angelo Russell had the quote of the day:

“He’s playing football, we playing basketball. We can’t touch him or guard him, so good for him.” – D-Lo after Zion's 43-point career night (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/hYdn0MfMsU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2022

Russell and the Timberwolves thought Zion got superstar calls at the end of the game. Zion tied the game with a dunk in the final minute where Russell and Minnesota wanted an offensive foul call for Zion’s use of his off arm. Then came the play Russell talked about in the video, where Zion stole Russell’s pass and went in for the go-ahead dunk, but Russell thought he should have been called for going through Jaden McDaniels to make the steal.

Anthony Edwards tied the game back up, but Zion got to the line and hit one of two free throws to give New Orleans the 119-118 win (Edwards’ attempt at a game-winner rimmed out).

