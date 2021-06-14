Czech Republic scored stunning goal from 51 yards out against Scotland at Euro 2020

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall realized he was in big trouble and ran back toward his goal.

It proved to be futile as he could only watch a remarkable shot by the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick from just over the midfield line sail into the goal during Monday’s Euro 2020 group match.

This is something you don’t see often in any soccer game, let alone at a major tournament (the announcer’s call of “Can you believe what we’ve just seen?!” is perfect:

OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM PATRIK SCHICK pic.twitter.com/1GDdrwwvmB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

Here is another angle of the goal:

This angle of Schick’s goal is mad..

pic.twitter.com/TXbUa70Nb3 — (@UtdOscarinho) June 14, 2021

Paul Carr of truMedia said the goal was the longest distance shot to find the back of the net at the European Championships since at least 1980: