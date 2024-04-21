Cymru Premier: Colwyn Bay part company with Steve Evans after relegation

Colwyn Bay have parted company with manager Steve Evans following their relegation from the JD Cymru Premier.

Bay's 1-0 win over Barry was not enough to secure safety as rivals Aberystwyth beat Pontypridd 3-0.

Former Wales defender Evans, 45, was appointed Bay manager in January 2022.

He guided the club to the JD Cymru North title last season and promotion to Welsh football's top-flight for the first time.

"This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the board have taken lightly," a club statement said.

"There can never be a good time to part ways with a club, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Steve for his work as first team manager and wish him every success in the future."