Cymru North champions Holywell face threat of relegation

Cymru North champions Holywell Town have been refused an FAW Tier 2 licence for next season and face relegation to Tier 3.

Despite winning the title, the Wellmen were not promoted at the end of the season after deciding not to appeal against a Tier 1 licence rejection.

The Flintshire club have the right of appeal against the decision, which must be submitted within 10 days.

Pontypridd United, relegated from the Cymru Premier, have been granted a Tier 2 licence.

Ponty’s appeal against a Tier 1 licence refusal was unsuccessful although the club finished the season bottom of the table.