The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 11, Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers

SIn this episode of The Cycling Podcast from the Tour de France, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau are in Chauvigny to reflect on a routine sprint stage that had a moment of drama after the riders had crossed the line.

Victory went to Australia’s Caleb Ewan, who claimed the fifth stage win of his career and the second of this race ahead of Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett.

However, Sagan was later disqualified for a couple of aggressive and illegal nudges of the head towards Wout van Aert in the sprint. That has opened the door for Ireland’s Sam Bennett, stage winner yesterday, to stake a serious claim to the green jersey.

We also recap the recent meals France has to offer, hear from our audio diarist Lukas Pöstlberger and, finally, talk to Dutch rider Hennie Kuiper, twice a winner on Alpe d’Huez, a runner-up in the Tour and champion at Paris-Roubaix.