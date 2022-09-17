Cup driver intro songs at Bristol

driver intro songs Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the best parts of pre-race festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway is the drivers having their own song as they are introduced.

Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup playoff

AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods

Aric Almirola — “”Without Me” by Eminem

Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” — by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney — “Angel Band” by Tyler Childers

Alex Bowman — “Outlawz” by Terror Reid

Chase Briscoe — “The Boss” by James Brown

Chris Buescher — “Go to War” by Nothing More

Harrison Burton — “”Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy

Kyle Busch — “Rowdy Song” by Raytona 500

William Byron — “CHANT” by Macklemore

Landon Cassill — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl”

Austin Cindric — “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden

Cole Custer — “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer

Austin Dillon — “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet

Ty Dillon — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Eminem

Chase Elliott — “Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes) by Warren Zeiders

Ty Gibbs — “All In” by Lil Baby

Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” by Ye

Justin Haley — “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts

Denny Hamlin — “Hard Knock Life” by Andrea McArdle

Kevin Harvick — “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogarty

Erik Jones — “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

Brad Keselowski — “Rooster” by Alice in Chains

Corey LaJoie — “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Joey Logano — “Back to the Future Theme”

Michael McDowell — “Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo

BJ McLeod — “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones and Louis Theroux

Tyler Reddick — “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Sold Out” by HARDY

Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by PitBull

Martin Truex Jr. — “Need a Boat” by Morgan Wallen

Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers

Cody Ware — “25 Bands and A Geccco” by 100 Gecs

JJ Yeley — “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

