Cup driver intro songs at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the best parts of pre-race festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway is the drivers having their own song as they are introduced.
Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup playoff
AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods
Aric Almirola — “”Without Me” by Eminem
Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” — by Fort Minor
Ryan Blaney — “Angel Band” by Tyler Childers
Alex Bowman — “Outlawz” by Terror Reid
Chase Briscoe — “The Boss” by James Brown
Chris Buescher — “Go to War” by Nothing More
Harrison Burton — “”Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy
Kyle Busch — “Rowdy Song” by Raytona 500
William Byron — “CHANT” by Macklemore
Landon Cassill — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco
Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl”
Austin Cindric — “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden
Cole Custer — “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer
Austin Dillon — “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet
Ty Dillon — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Eminem
Chase Elliott — “Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes) by Warren Zeiders
Ty Gibbs — “All In” by Lil Baby
Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” by Ye
Justin Haley — “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts
Denny Hamlin — “Hard Knock Life” by Andrea McArdle
Kevin Harvick — “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogarty
Erik Jones — “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith
Brad Keselowski — “Rooster” by Alice in Chains
Corey LaJoie — “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins
Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean
Joey Logano — “Back to the Future Theme”
Michael McDowell — “Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo
BJ McLeod — “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones and Louis Theroux
Tyler Reddick — “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Sold Out” by HARDY
Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by PitBull
Martin Truex Jr. — “Need a Boat” by Morgan Wallen
Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers
Cody Ware — “25 Bands and A Geccco” by 100 Gecs
JJ Yeley — “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins
'@KyleBusch gets a warm reception at @BMSUpdates! 👻 #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lodZFiQ50T
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 17, 2022
Cup driver intro songs at Bristol originally appeared on NBCSports.com