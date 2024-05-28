Culicerto to coach, 17 area players set for North-South Football Classic

May 27—Shady Spring's Vince Culicerto will be the head coach of the South Cardinals and will get to work with 17 area players at the North-South Football Classic.

The game will be played Saturday, June 15, at South Charleston High School. Kickoff is set for noon.

Culicerto will be joined on the coaching staff by Tigers assistants Phil Culicerto and John Smith. Rounding out the staff will be Gary Roach of River View.

Area players on the South roster will be Elijah Waller of Woodrow Wilson; Saeed Aboulhosn and Chase Smith of Class AAA runner-up Princeton; Micah Brown, Tyler Linksweiler and Fisher Williams of Independence; Aiden Cole of Greenbrier East; Jackson Danielson of River View; Sencere Fields and R.J. Hairston of Bluefield; Ethan Holliday of Class A runner-up Greenbrier West; Brandan Issac of Summers County; Malachi Lewis and Desmond Mack of Oak Hill; Jackson Phipps and Cooper Ridgeway of James Monroe; and Ashton Reed of Westside.

The North Bears head coach will be Marcus Law of Spring Mills, joined by Cardinals assistant Buddy Hesen. Also on staff will be Dustin Cogar of Lewis County and Daran Hays of North Marion.

Rosters

South Cardinals

Saeed Aboulhosn, Princeton; Nate Bentz, Point Pleasant; Micah Brown, Independence; Marshall Christus, Huntington; Aiden Cole, Greenbrier East; Caleb Conrad, Hurricane; Jaxon Damron, Wayne; Jackson Danielson, River View; Sencere Fields, Bluefield; Matt Frye, Scott; Zacory Greer, Herbert Hoover; R.J. Hairston, Bluefield; Alek Harrison, Herbert Hoover; Xiomar Henry, Nitro; Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West; Brandan Isaac, Summers County; Gzareon Jackson, Huntington; R.J. Jones, Chapmanville; Caleb Kuhn, Winfield; Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill; Tyler Linksweiler, Independence; Desmond Mack, Oak Hill; Jax McCarty, Scott; Kjuan Pearson, Winfield; Jackson Phipps, James Monroe; Ian Plumley, Chapmanville; Ashton Reed, Westside; Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe; Chris Ross, Mingo Central; Andrew Schoon, Point Pleasant; Chase Smith, Princeton; Kahlief Tye, Huntington; Sawyer Van Meter, Wahama; Elijah Waller, Woodrow Wilson; B.J. Williams, Clay County; Fisher Williams, Independence

Head coach: Vince Culicerto, Shady Spring; Assistants: Phil Culicerto, Shady Spring; Gary Roach, River View; John Smith, Shady Spring

North Bears

Anthony Bachinski, Brooke; Zach Bender, Spring Mills; Josh Biggs, Petersburg; Avery Brown, East Fairmont; Braylon Brown, Morgantown; Jacob Bunner, Roane County; Brayden Carder, Lewis County; Tyler Carson, Lewis County; Drew Cayton, Lewis County; Ian Crookshanks, East Fairmont; Josiah DeMoss, St. Marys; Alex Eaton, Spring Mills; Brayden Edgell, Lincoln; Landon Frey, North Marion; Turner Garretson, Parkersburg South; E.J. Hendrix, Martinsburg; Jaylon Hill, Morgantown; Aaron Hoffman, North Marion; Luke Hudson, University; Keaton McDermott, Philip Barbour; Nolan Meehleib, Jefferson; Nathan Miller, North Marion; Gavin Michael, Fairmont Senior; Casey Minor, North Marion; Gavin Moore, Brooke; Hayden Nester, Frankfort; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Maddox Perine, Lincoln; Tyrique Powell, Frankfort; Malachi Stromile, Weir; Triston Walker, Parkersburg South; Anthony Williams, Spring Mills; Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated; Tyler Wise, Brooke; Xerxees Yancey, Martinsburg; Anthony Zorbini, Weir

Head coach: Marcus Law, Spring Mills; Assistants: Dustin Cigar, Lewis County; Daran Hays, North Marion; Buddy Hesen, Spring Mills