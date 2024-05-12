Cubs set crazy franchise record during one wild, chaotic inning against Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs earned a franchise-first mark on Saturday against the Pirates, notching six bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning. That's the first time the Cubs have ever done that, according to Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee.

Plus, according to Sarah Langs, their six walks are the most a team has recorded in one inning since the White Sox recorded eight walks in April 1959. That's 65 years.

The Cubs drew 6 bases-loaded walks in one inning for the first time in Cubs history. h/t Cubs historian Ed Hartig. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) May 12, 2024

the Cubs’ 6 bases-loaded walks in the 5th were the most by a team in an inning since the White Sox had 8 in the 7th inning on 4/22/1959



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 12, 2024

It started when Paul Skenes --- the rookie phenom who made his MLB debut in this game --- was taken out of the game in the fifth inning after giving up two straight hits. Kyle Nicholas took over in relief, striking out Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel.

He then hit Ian Happ with a pitch, then walked the next three batters, giving the Cubs three RBI walks. Jake Fleming took over, walking Yan Gomes and allowing Mike Tauchman to earn an infield single.

A 2-hour and 20-minute rain delay in Pittsburgh at PNC Park ensued, leaving the game with bases loaded for the Cubs and two outs against them.

Reliever Colin Holderman entered the game after the rain delay for the Pirates. He walked Seiya Suzuki on four pitches, and then Bellinger, giving the Cubs six walks in the fifth inning. Tauchman's infield single was the only play keeping the walks from being consecutive.

And if you count Happ's HBP, the Cubs walked seven times in the fifth inning. The inning finally ended when Nick Madrigal lined out to center. But not without six walks and a nearly three-hour inning.