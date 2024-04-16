Cubs rookie Michael Busch homers in 5th consecutive game to equal club record

Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie Michael Busch homered for the fifth straight game Monday night, matching a franchise record.

Busch led off the second inning with his sixth home run of the season, a 419-foot drive to center field on an 0-2 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly.

Four other Cubs players have gone deep in five consecutive games — including current third baseman Christopher Morel, who did it last year. The others are Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famers Hack Wilson and Ryne Sandberg.

The 26-year-old Busch was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a January trade. He was selected 31st overall by the Dodgers in the 2019 amateur draft out of North Carolina and made his major league debut last season, batting .167 with two homers and seven RBIs in 27 games for Los Angeles.

Chicago won 3-2 in 11 innings.

___

