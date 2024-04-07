Cubs play Iowa-South Carolina game on video board during rain delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been delayed due to rain, but Wrigley Field's staff made sure to give fans something exciting to watch during the delay.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are taking on South Carolina in the NCAA women's basketball national title game, and Cubs staff made sure the fans in attendance at Wrigley Field were able to watch the game.

National Championship on the video board at Wrigley pic.twitter.com/lYZAqh2WwV — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) April 7, 2024

The Cubs and Dodgers tried everything possible to keep playing at Wrigley Field on Sunday, but their game was finally stopped because of rain in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game entered a delay after Christopher Morel’s ground ball led to an error by Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, allowing Ian Happ to score.

That run gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead, and the umpires ordered the tarp onto the field after the play.

Rain began in the early stages of the contest but continued to pick up in intensity during the contest, with the grounds crew repeatedly putting powder on the infield to soak up water. A brief delay in the fourth inning occurred while they attempted to put powder on the entire infield, but the unrelenting rain led to the tarp being pulled onto the playing surface.

It is unclear when the game will be able to resume, and it’s also unclear if Shota Imanaga will be in the game when it does. He has given up just two hits in four innings, with three strikeouts and no runs allowed.

If the game is postponed, all statistics will be wiped from the board, and the teams will need to find a common off day to resume the contest.

