Cubs officially release Trey Mancini after designating him for assignment

The Chicago Cubs have officially released infielder Trey Mancini after designating him for assignment earlier this week.

The transaction officially appeared on the wire for Wednesday, with Mancini electing free agency after he cleared waivers this week.

Mancini, who signed a two-year contract prior to the 2023 season, is now free to sign with any other team. The Cubs will still owe him his remaining salary on the deal, with a new club only owing him the league minimum.

In 235 at-bats this season, Mancini slashed .234/.299/.336, and hit four home runs for the Cubs.

With the addition of Jeimer Candelario this week, and with the team’s decision to use Cody Bellinger at first base on a regular basis, the team opted to cut Mancini loose just four months into his first season on the North Side.

The team officially designated him for assignment when they added Candelario to the 40-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

