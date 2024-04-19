Cubs take on the Marlins in first of 4-game series

Miami Marlins (4-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-7, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-3, 5.91 ERA, 2.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -169, Marlins +142; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a four-game series.

Chicago has an 11-7 record overall and a 5-1 record in home games. The Cubs have an 8-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 2-4 on the road and 4-15 overall. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has a double, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 12-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with seven extra base hits (four doubles and three home runs). Jake Burger is 5-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.