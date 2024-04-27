Cubs take 4-game win streak into game against the Red Sox

Chicago Cubs (17-9, second in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-13, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -114, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 14-13 overall and 3-8 at home. The Red Sox are 11-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 17-9 record overall and a 7-6 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has five doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 RBI while hitting .246 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 14-for-36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and a triple for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 12-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

