CU men cracks top 10 of NAIA golf poll

Apr. 17—Cumberland's men cracked the top 10 at No.13 in the latest NAIA golf coaches' poll announced last Friday by the national office.

The Phoenix moved back up from No. 13 to No. 10 in the third regular-season coaches' poll. Cumberland had a good showing at the Roadrunner Classic this past Monday and Tuesday finishing fifth place in a field loaded with top-15 teams.

Cumberland earned 368 voting points to earn the 10th-ranking in the poll. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team at No. 6. Campbellsville dropped four spots to No. 20 and the Cumberlands is mentioned in the receiving votes category of the poll.

Dalton State (Ga.) reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA sending Keiser (Fla.) down one spot to No. 2. OUAZ stays put at No. 3 followed by Texas Wesleyan at No. 4. British Columbia slips to No. 5 to round out the Top 5.

Cumberland also checked in the GCAA rankings at No. 13.

The Phoenix have concluded their regular season and will play next in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.