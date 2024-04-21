Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Palace fancy another one! Eze accepts a long ball, takes a couple of touches and squares to Mitchell, who wrong-foots the last man, but he hesitates a trifle too long and his shot is over the bar.

Assist Joachim Christian Andersen

Soucek trips up Hughes - revenge for the challenge on Paqueta - and gets a talking to from the ref and concedes a free kick. It's hoofed out of the area and behind for a corner, taken by Eze.

Hughes brings down Paqueta in the first of what probably will be many theatrical challenges. West Ham are enjoying a spell of possession at the moment, but the ball has largely been moored in midfield thus far.

Palace get us going and - perhaps a bit overexcited - immediately boot the ball down the other end for Fabianski to collect.

KICK-OFF: CRYSTAL PALACE V WEST HAM UNITED.

The teams are out on the pitch and we’re about to get underway! Opta has this one fairly evenly poised, with a 33 per cent chance of a Crystal Palace win and a 38 per cent for West Ham, and 29 per cent for a draw. Let’s see who takes the spoils…

West Ham boss David Moyes makes three changes from their midweek draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Talismanic striker Jarrod Bowen is unavailable following a hip injury, so he is replaced by Lucas Paqueta, who returns from suspension alongside Emerson Palmieri, who comes in for Aaron Cresswell. Angelo Ogbonna replaces the injured Nayef Aguerd at centre-back. Kalvin Phillips is fit enough for the bench.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner makes just one change from their win at Liverpool, with Jefferson Lerma on the bench after pulling his hamstring in that game. He’s replaced by Chris Richards. Three players who were injury doubts return to the squad: Will Hughes starts, while Joel Ward and Rob Holding are on the bench.

WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kalvin Phillips, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Kaelan Casey, Divin Mubama, Lewis Orford.

WEST HAM UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Remi Matthews, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Rob Holding, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Naouirou Ahamada, Odsonne Edouard.

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

West Ham travel to Selhurst Park aiming to push themselves up into the European places, as they currently sit eighth, 12 points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with five games to play. But they’ve lost eight of their 12 games on the road and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 matches, and will be looking to bounce back after their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat by Fulham. The reverse fixture was a 1-1 draw in December, with Odsonne Edouard cancelling out Mohammed Kudus’ opener.

Crystal Palace welcome West Ham to Selhurst Park hoping to build on their recent 1-0 win at Liverpool to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The 14th-placed Eagles are eight points clear of relegation, but their six remaining league matches are all against teams currently above them in the table, and their only win in their past 12 London derbies was 3-1 at home to Brentford in December – so victory today might be a tall order. But they’re unbeaten against the Hammers in three meetings and have outscored them 7-5 in that time.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.