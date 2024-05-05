Crystal Palace v Manchester United preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has recovered from a knee injury and could play for the first time in two months.

Eberechi Eze, who wasn't risked against Fulham last time out because of a knee issue, is also fit.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the game due to an unspecified problem.

Harry Maguire is set to be out for about three weeks with a muscle injury suffered in training, while midfielder Scott McTominay will be assessed.

Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are back in training after respective muscle and groin injuries but forward Marcus Rashford remains sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are aiming to do the league double over Manchester United for the first time.

The Red Devils have scored just one goal in their last three visits to Selhurst Park.

This is the third time the teams have met this season - the two previous encounters came in the space of five days in September, with United winning 3-0 in the EFL Cup and Palace winning the league fixture 1-0.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four league matches (W3, D1), their longest such run of the season.

They are aiming for a third consecutive home win in the top flight for the first time since October 2022.

Palace are one goal short of equalling the club Premier League record for the most home goals scored in a single campaign: 29 in 2017-18.

The Eagles have won just one of their last 12 top-flight fixtures that have been played on a Monday (D7, L4).

Palace need to win all of their remaining three games to equal their club Premier League record points total of 49, set in 1992-93 and equalled in 2018-19.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has scored in each of his five home Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner (seven goals in total).

Manchester United