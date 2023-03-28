Crystal ball pick says former Penn State commit could follow Shrewsberry to Notre Dame

We probably should have seen something like this coming. Although nothing is officially a done deal by any stretch of the imagination, one recruiting analyst is calling for former Penn State commit Carey Booth to end up at Notre Dame. And just as Booth was a big-time recruiting victory for Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State, Shrewsberry could once again score a nice recruiting win involving Booth.

Booth is being predicted to end up at Notre Dame by 247Sports contributor Trevor Andershock. What makes this prediction so notable is Andershock’s perfect record in crystal ball predictions, as he is currently 44-for-44. So, on the surface, this does seem rather ominous for Penn State.

CRYSTAL BALL ALERT: 4🌟 (73 NATL.) PF Carey Booth has received a prediction to #NotreDame. Booth previously signed with Penn State before asking to be released from his NLI after Micah Shrewsberry left. pic.twitter.com/ArVizQsm2z — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) March 27, 2023

Booth committed to Penn State in August 2022 when Shrewsberry was still the head coach of the Nittany Lions. Booth, the son of former Penn State standout Calvin Booth, was the second highest-ranked recruit in the history of the Penn State basketball program.

Shortly after Shrewsberry left Penn State to become the new head coach at Notre Dame, Booth asked to be released from his national letter of intent so he could explore his opportunities once again. The four-star deciding to stick with Penn State seemed unlikely, and a move to Notre Dame would seem to be a likely scenario at this point in time.

Booth was the first of two players to ask for a release from his NLI since Shrewsberry’s departure for south Bend. Logan Imes is the most recent player to ask to be released from his NLI. The three-star Indiana native could also be on Notre Dame’s radar for Shrewsberry, although it is reported Imes could still end up at Penn State.

Penn State’s current roster for the 2023-24 season has five scholarship players at the moment. The class of 2023 has just one remaining player, for now, and it just so happens to be Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden Shrewsberry.

Penn State’s search for a new head coach to succeed Shrewsberry. Whoever is named the head coach will have a lot of work to do in filling out the roster for next season.

