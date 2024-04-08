Crockett wins extra-innings semifinal, falls to Alcoa in Eastman Invitational championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans were treated to some extra softball on the final day of the Eastman Softball Invitational on Sunday.

A semifinal matchup between David Crockett and Dobyns-Bennett went to an eighth inning, tied at 1-1. With the bases loaded, Autumn Wynn delivered the game-winning RBI for the Pioneers, catapulting them past the Tribe, 2-1.

DCHS met top-seeded Alcoa in the championship game, but fell to the Tornadoes, 6-2.

D-B rebounded from the semifinal defeat to blast past Knox Powell, 15-1, to earn a third-place finish in the tournament.

