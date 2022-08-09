Crimson Tide’s five toughest matchups in 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide start the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and as preseason favorites to win the national title. With the greatest coach in the history of college football at the helm and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner under center, all the hype is certainly warranted.

However, the Crimson Tide will have to maneuver through one of the most difficult college football schedules, including a brutal six-game stretch of at Arkansas, vs. Texas A&M, at Tennessee, vs. Mississippi State, at LSU and at Ole Miss. Alabama will also face preseason top-25 Texas Longhorns who received one vote to be ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

Even though this may be one of the best Alabama rosters of all time, they will certainly be tested. Here are the five games that could give Alabama the most trouble.

@ Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

The last time the Tide traveled to Oxford, Alabama escaped with a 63-48 victory, Alabama fans questioned Pete Golding’s ability to serve as the team’s defensive coordinator. Ole Miss is the last game in the brutal six-game stretch that includes Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU, and the Rebels. Lane Kiffin might pull off the upset if Alabama lets up at all or is caught sleepwalking.

Vs. Texas A&M (Oct. 8)

The Aggies are probably the most talented team that Alabama will face in 2022. Fortunately for the Tide, this one is in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M is coming off an upset over Alabama and I think Coach Saban will have his guys much more prepared this time around. The NIL feud this summer was fuel on the fire.

@ Texas (Sep. 10)

The Crimson Tide travel to Austin to take on former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns. In what will be the first real test of the season, Alabama faces off against one of the most talented teams in the country, but still, only in year two, Sark is trying to get the pieces together. If he can fit them together by Sept. 10, he may be able to shock the college football world.

@ Arkansas (Oct. 1)

Arkansas gave the Tide all they could handle in Tuscaloosa in 2021 when Alabama narrowly escaped by seven points. Now, the team will travel to Fayetteville, which might be a tall task for Bryce Young and the rest of the squad. Arkansas returns one of the best defenses in the SEC as well as their standout quarterback, K.J. Jefferson.

@ Tennessee (Oct. 15)

Josh Heupel and his Volunteers finally seem like they seem to be headed in the right direction, and catching them on the road may be tough. To make matters worse, the Third Weekend in October is the weekend after hosting Texas A&M which has been circled on the calendar for almost a year now. In a rivalry game, anything can happen.

