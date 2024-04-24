Crawford to face light-middleweight champion Madrimov

Undefeated Terence Crawford made his professional debut in 2008 and is one of boxing's pound-for-pound stars [Getty Images]

American Terence Crawford will face WBA light-middleweight world champion Israil Madrimov on 3 August in Los Angeles.

Crawford, 36, has won all 40 of his pro fights, and will be targeting a world title in a fourth weight division.

Former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz will face Jarrell Miller on the undercard at BMO Stadium.

The card will be presented by Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Gulf kingdom's general entertainment authority.

It will form part of the Saudi cultural and entertainment festival 'Riyadh Season'.

Crawford is a former lightweight world champion and has also been undisputed champion at light-welterweight and welterweight.

He beat Errol Spence Jr in July and holds wins over Britons Ricky Burns, Amir Khan and Kell Brook.

Madrimov, 29, will make a first defence of the belt he won in March.

The Uzbekistani fighter has won 10 bouts and drawn one.

"I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” said Crawford.

“Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on 3 August, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

Ruiz famously dethroned Anthony Joshua in 2019 before losing the rematch. He will return to the ring for the first time in almost two years.

Miller - who served a two-year after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug in 2020 - lost to Daniel Dubois in December.

A Riyadh Season event in LA

It is the kingdom's first boxing event outside of Saudi.

Alalshikh has become boxing's financial powerhouse, with the ability to put on history-making fights.

Anthony Joshua's last two bouts have taken place in Saudi and the undisputed title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will also be held in capital Riyadh on 18 May.

"A lot of fans have said these big fights are always in Saudi Arabia now and don't forget the UK and US," Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, who is working alongside the Saudi organisers, said.

"There are also talks of a major event in Wembley Stadium for Riyadh Season."

Human rights campaigners, however, say sport is being used by the Saudi government to detract from long-standing reputation issues.