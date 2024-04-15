Crankbrothers Candy Lace Shoes are Ready for Gravel or XC Adventures

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes

Crankbrothers laces up a new set of Candy Lace shoes, slimmed-down and dialed-back to meet the needs of gravel and XC riders. These latest clipless mountain bike shoes feel like a far departure from the gravity shoes we’re used to seeing from Crankbrothers, but unsurprisingly look like a perfect match to their mini Candy MTB pedals. Perfect for the mixed surface adventures you’re likely to get up to on a Candy pedal, the new Candy Lace shoes are ready for everything from all-road riding, to gravel bikepacking, even to cross-country mountain biking, too.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel and XC adventure biking shoes

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, standing on gravel

Crankbrothers designed the new Candy Lace with a wider range of off-road cyclists in mind… “for those long, adventurous rides.” It is a simple, slim profile shoe with a tough synthetic upper, hard-to-argue-with laces, a mid-stiffness fiber-reinforced nylon sole for good pedaling, and a lugged rubber outsole for plenty of grip when it comes time to hike-a-bike.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, riding gravel

Designed to be a perfect match to Candy pedals for all-road, gravel, bikepacking, and cross-country mountain biking adventure rides.

Tech details

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, outside

The Candy Lace features a water-resistant synthetic upper built for toughness, with perforations throughout for ventilation. Plus, a polyurethane film overtop to make them easy to keep clean. Then, classic laces for an easily adjustable relaxed fit, plus a loop to keep your bows out of the chain.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, inside

The shoes also get protection via rubber toe & heel bumpers that wrap up from the sole. But also extra TPU reinforcements fully across the toe and on the outside to resist scrapes from any adventure you undertake.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, sole

Crankbrothers doesn’t give a real stiffness rating. But says a fiber-reinforced nylon shank in the shoe promises stiffness “for optimal power transfer on every pedal stroke”.

On the bottom, the Candy Lace features a lugged tread design made from “durable MC1 Match” rubber compound developed to “withstand seasons of use” and offer “reliable off-bike traction for wherever your adventure leads”. An extended 35mm long cutout for 2-bolt SPD cleats offers plenty of room for most everyone to get cleat placement perfect for their ideal fit.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, designed for Candy pedals

Of course, the cleat box and mid-shoe tread blocks are perfectly designed for a supportive interface with Crankbrothers Candy pedals. Probably making the Candy Lace the perfect setup for long-distance adventure riders who already use Crankbrothers pedals.

Weight-wise, Crankbrothers claims the Candy Lace tip the scales at 340g (per shoe, size 42).

Crankbrothers Candy Lace – Pricing, options & availability

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, black blue or white colorways

The new Crankbrothers Candy Lace shoes sell for $160 / 160€ and come in whole EU sizes 35-49, plus half sizes 37-47. Pick your preferred style from three color options. Black on black with a natural gum rubber sole, dark on light blue with a matching blue sole, or white on grey with a grey rubber sole.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace gravel XC adventure mountain bike shoes, 2024 colors with candies

The Candy Lace shoes are available now both online direct from Crankbrothers, and through your local bikeshop.

Crankbrothers.com

The post Crankbrothers Candy Lace Shoes are Ready for Gravel or XC Adventures appeared first on Bikerumor.