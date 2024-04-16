Craig Carton attacks Anthony Davis: ‘He’s soft; doesn’t play through pain’

The 2023-24 campaign, at least so far, might be Anthony Davis’ best season yet. He averaged 24.7 points on 55.6% shooting, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocked shots a game during the regular season, and he played some of the most consistently dominant basketball of his life.

Better yet, he appeared in 76 games, which was a career-high for him, and he played through pain and even minor injuries to get it done.

Yet, the narrative and criticism that Davis is supposedly soft and brittle lingers. Although it has quieted down quite a bit lately, there are still those who don’t miss an opportunity to levy attacks on him.

One of those people is controversial commentator Craig Carton, who blasted Davis after he left L.A.’s regular-season finale late with back spasms (h/t The Cold Wire).

“Anthony Davis is the most overrated superstar in the history of the NBA. Can't count on him…He's always injured; he’s soft, doesn't play through pain, and you cannot count on him to be there when you need to win a game.”😳 – @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/OjTXsPSuB6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 15, 2024

Perhaps Carton, who is from the New York City area, hasn’t watched Davis or the Lakers much. The superstar big man has consistently been listed on the injury report with back spasms, bilateral Achilles tendinopathy or some other ailment, yet he has absolutely played through pain and even injury.

In addition, he stepped up this season when LeBron James was unable to play. Most recently, he scored 34 points, devoured 23 rebounds and blocked four shots in a 128-124 overtime road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 26.

True basketball fans know how much of an irresistible force Davis is, and despite the recurrence of his back spasms on Sunday, he said there’s “no doubt” he will play in L.A.’s play-in tournament game on Tuesday versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire