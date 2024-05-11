Cowing details ‘full circle' history with new 49ers teammate Pearsall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jacob Cowing and Ricky Pearsall might be new to the NFL, but the 49ers rookies are no strangers to one another.

The rookie wide receivers both grew up in small Arizona cities about 30 miles away from each other. Several years later -- they both will sport the red and gold in the pros.

"Yeah, me and him met each other in January this past year," Cowing told reporters Friday. "We were training for the Senior Bowl, combine prep. And then also growing up, we played Pop Warner football against each other, too. So I knew who Ricky was growing up as well and then to finally meet him as we got older, now we're here together and we're teammates.

"It's a full circle moment. So we're just having fun with it now glad to have Ricky here with me to go out there and ball."

Cowing and fellow rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall go way back 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cH12RFYggP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 10, 2024

Cowing grew up in Maricopa, Ariz., and played college ball at Arizona. He was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round with the No. 135 overall pick.

Meanwhile, the 49ers used their first-round pick to draft Pearsall at No. 31 overall.

The two are excited to join a wide receiver room highlighted by Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and ready to soak in all the knowledge both on and off the field.

While Pearsall was projected to go in the second round, the 49ers saw his potential and grabbed him in the first. Cowing, too, took note of Pearsall's talent at a young age.

"Oh yeah, yeah. Ricky's a ball player," Cowing said. "He's always the it factor about him. I just hope he continues to prove that, go out there and work hard and continue to show what his skill set is."

The rookie Arizona natives will have a chance to showcase their talent at 49ers rookie minicamp.

