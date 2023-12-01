Cowboys win close track meet over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott looked great in a big win over the Seahawks. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens via Getty Images)

In a game where offense ruled the day, the Dallas Cowboys proved to be the more dominant force. The Cowboys exploded for 41 points in a narrow 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were the biggest stars of the night. Prescott finished with 299 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. One of those touchdowns went to Lamb, who picked up 116 receiving yards and 30 rushing yards in the win.

The contest marked yet another fantastic effort by Prescott, who has thrown for 20 touchdowns against 2 interceptions over his last six games. That performance has thrust Prescott into the MVP conversation.

The win pushes Dallas to 9-3 on the season. The team will face perhaps its toughest test of the regular season in Week 14, when it takes on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.