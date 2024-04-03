Cowboys, OL Chuma Edoga agree to terms for 2024 return

The Cowboys know they have depth concerns along the offensive line. They did some covering of their bases on Wednesday by coming to terms with Chuma Edoga to return for a second season with the team.

Edoga, a former third-round draft pick by the Jets in 2019, signed with Dallas last March as a free agent and appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2023, though he played just a handful of special-teams snaps in several of those contests.

Overall, Edoga played 35% of the offense’s snaps on the season. He started six games at left tackle, subbing for Tyron Smith in Weeks 1 through 4, Week 8, and Week 16.

The versatile 26-year-old can play guard or tackle, although the club reportedly feels he performed better last year at tackle. He’ll be in the mix during camp to patch up an offensive line that lost two starter- Smith and center Tyler Biadasz- to free agency. The Cowboys are widely expected to also look to the draft for an offensive lineman prospect in the early rounds.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Matt Waletzko, T.J. Bass, Asim Richards, Josh Ball, and Earl Bostick Jr. are among the other depth linemen currently on the Cowboys roster.

Edoga will re-sign on a one-year deal. The terms of the contract were not immediately made public.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire