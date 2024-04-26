Cowboys get Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton after trading down in NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys fans pose ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys took Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading down five spots while targeting a group that lost two starters to free agency.

Guyton played mostly right tackle in two seasons with the Sooners after starting his college career not far from the home of the Cowboys at TCU.

Dallas lost eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency, while center Tyler Biadasz signed with Washington.

The addition of Guyton might allow the Cowboys to keep 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard. Tyler Smith spent most of his rookie season filling for an injured Tyron Smith before switching to left guard last season.

“I feel like those are big shoes to fill from such a legendary tackle,” Guyton said. “But I’m going to work my (butt) off to do the best that I can.”

The Cowboys sent the 24th overall pick to Detroit while adding an early third-round choice. The trade gave Dallas four picks in the top 100. The Lions took Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 24.

Offensive line isn't the only need for Dallas, but might be the most pressing with the departures of Tyron Smith and Biadasz.

While seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin remains a solid anchor for the unit protecting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas line has been in transition for several seasons. It started with the unexpected retirement of center Travis Frederick after the 2019 season.

Dallas was hesitant to commit to Tyron Smith because of a series of injury-plagued seasons. The 33-year-old played 13 games last season — his most since 2019 — but rarely practiced because the club wanted to keep him healthy.

The Cowboys believe they already have a couple of candidates to replace Biadasz, a three-year starter. Among them are two young, undrafted players in Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass.

Dallas has lost at least one starter to free agency in each of the past three offseasons. Left guard Connor Williams went to Miami in 2022, and his replacement, Connor McGovern, signed with Buffalo last year.

Running back is another position of need after the Cowboys moved on from their lead back for a second consecutive year.

The release of two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was a cost-cutting move last year, and 2019 fourth-round pick Tony Pollard signed with Tennessee in free agency after playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag last season.

Dallas goes into the second day of the draft with three picks. The Cowboys already had the 56th overall pick in the second round and added the 73rd overall choice in the third round in the trade with Detroit. Dallas also has the 87th overall choice in the third round.

___

