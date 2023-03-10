Breaking News:

Cowboys not one of 12 teams at Odell Beckham’s workout

Charean Williams
Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present.

The free agent receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22.

Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.

He remains eligible to sign with any team at any time, having become a free agent in March 2022.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week his team remains interested in Beckham.

