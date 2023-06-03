Cowboys News: Dak becomes an owner, OTA takeaways, Fehoko vs Tolbert for WR4?

OTAs have wrapped up, and while there were no earth-shaking revelations, Cowboys fans got plenty of possibilities to chew on for the time being. Among them, a battle is brewing for the fourth wide receiver spot, everyone is ready to watch Mazi Smith hit somebody, Tony Pollard says he feels even faster than before his injury, and is Micah Parsons really teasing playing eight different positions this season?

Elsewhere, we’ll look at one position group that may be thinner than you think, we’re crunching tape to see what Dallas really got in DeMarvion Overshown, the draft class of 2021 has reached a make-or-break moment, and one network insider reveals which Cowboys storyline is most worth watching during minicamp. All that, plus Tom Brady isn’t the only NFL quarterback getting into team ownership; we’ve got the latest on Dak Prescott’s newest investment in the sports world. News and Notes, coming right up.

10 takeaways from conclusion of Cowboys OTAs :: The Mothership

Among Patrik Walker’s observations, rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker is in a walking boot as he deals with some foot inflammation, but the team doesn’t seem concerned about his long-term availability. Wideout Jalen Tolbert is looking good, but Simi Fehoko may have a leg up right now in the battle for WR4. Jabril Cox seems ready to ascend, and running back Rico Dowdle may raise a few eyebrows this summer.

'I feel faster': Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ahead of schedule in return from injury :: Cowboys Wire

Now the RB1 in Dallas, Pollard says he feels like he has “a lot of juice” after months of rehab work to slowly come back from the high ankle sprain and fractured fibula he suffered in January. He says he’s approaching his job the same way with Ezekiel Elliott gone, but he admits to leaning on the lessons he learned from Zeke as he now mentors the young cast of new rushers around him.

Mazi Smith is ready, 'off to a good start' :: The Mothership

The team’s first-round draft pick is ready to start hitting for real. The Cowboys coaching staff is eager to get their first up-close look at it as well, and not just as a run-stuffer. “He’s ready to show everybody what he can do in pads,” Mike McCarthy said. “We feel there’s a lot more pass rush potential in his body than based on the opportunities he has shown in his college career.”

Depth at free safety remains a Cowboys concern in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

The three-headed monster at safety is a strength, to be sure. But after Malik Hooker, there isn’t a clear-cut backup option in the centerfield role. Donovan Wilson could likely do it if needed, but then he leaves another hole. Israel Mukuamu is a possibility, though raw. But if the team had to depend on Kelvin Joseph?

2023 NFL season: 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps :: NFL.com

The network’s Judy Battista believes the Cowboys offense will be among the most-watched storylines of the league’s impending minicamps. Yes, Brandin Cooks was a big add, but the key story will be how much different the offense will look with Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties and Brian Schottenheimer functioning as the offensive coordinator. Better than 12 wins and the fourth-highest-scoring unit? Would that even be enough?

Boxing, Ray Lewis, and being smooth: Micah Parsons gets philosophical on Cowboys in '23 :: Cowboys Wire

Parsons has made strides toward personal improvement this offseason but says he’s no longer interested in just posting ridiculous sack totals. “I want to be dominant,” he said, emphasizing the lofty expectations he has for the defense as a whole. “I’m trying to take everyone up a level because I’m trying to take this D-line up a level.”

Cowboys draft analysis: 200 snaps with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown :: The Athletic

The third-rounder from Texas plays fast; he runs down plays from behind and is a heat-seeker all around the line of scrimmage. He combines strong safety traits with that of an off-ball linebacker. But he has a high missed tackle rate, needs to watch a ton of tape so as to improve his reaction time, and must develop coverage skills. Add him to the stable of young Cowboys linebackers who might turn into a real contributing force.

Micah Parsons jokes he might play eight positions this season :: ProFootballTalk

Parsons isn’t becoming a full-time defensive end, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be moving around the field on gameday. “I don’t want to give a lot away right now, but it’s going to be a really cool year,” he smiled. “I’m probably going to play like eight positions this year.” He joked that he might even finally have a goal-line package as a ballcarrier.

Continuity concerns: Cowboys 2021 draft class is deep, but for how long? :: Cowboys Wire

They can’t all be Micah Parsons. Entering their all-important third year, it’s time for Kelvin Joseph, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Nahshon Wright, Jabril Cox, Josh Ball, Simi Fehoko, Quinton Bohanna, Matt Farniok, and Israel Mukuamu to step up and lock down their roster spots…. or they might go to someone else.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets into the pickleball ownership game :: Dallas Morning News

Prescott was introduced Thursday as a team owner for the Frisco Pandas of Major League Pickleball, joining marquee names like LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Mark Cuban in the 24-team league. Last year, Southlake, Tex. announced that it’s building a $3.4 million pickleball complex, and USA Pickleball has announced that it will move its national championship from southern California to the Metroplex in November.

