Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Cowboys need to consider guard as secondary position of need in 2021 draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Henry
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The interior of the offensive line is one of the least talked about parts of an NFL roster, but the importance of solid play throughout the guard and center position cannot be overstated.

The Dallas Cowboys have been fortunate, having one of the best guards in NFL history over the last seven seasons in Zack Martin. However Martin faced the most serious injury of his career in 2020, and beyond Martin there are no sure things at the guard position in Dallas going forward. With that being said, should the Cowboys be considering adding a guard in the upcoming NFL draft?

Guards on the roster

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Any discussions of the best guards in football has to begin with Martin somewhere near the top if not at the summit. The four-time All-Pro has been one of the most consistent lineman in the sport and should continue to preform at an elite level. Nevertheless, 2020 marked the first time when Martin had significant injury issues, as he played a career low 10 games after a calf strain ended his season early.

Martin is under contract through 2025 and will turn 31-years old during the upcoming season, but after a full offseason of recovery the former Notre Dame product should bounce back as one of the best guards in football.

While Martin should have the right side locked down, Connor Williams is may not be as secure on the left side.

The Cowboys had high expectations for Williams after drafting him out of Texas in the second round of the 2018 draft, but the former Longhorn has not quite lived up to said expectations.

Williams has improved each year, and he started all 16 games at left guard a season ago for Dallas, but the 23-year old is entering his last season under contract with the Cowboys. Overall, Williams is solid enough that the club doesn’t need to draft a immediate replacement, but with Williams’ impending free agency after next season the role will potentially be wide open.

Connor McGovern, a third-rounder from 2019, is also on the roster, but like Williams he hasn’t lived up to his Day Two draft capital yet. Injuries all along the line forced McGovern into his first snaps last year, and he would go on to start eight games, with the majority of those coming at right guard for the injured Martin.

If he cannot wrestle the starting job away in training camp, McGovern figures to be the top backup for both Martin and Williams.

After those three names, the Cowboys have just two other guards on the squad, Eric Smith and Adam Redmond. Both Smith and Redmond are on Reserve/Future contracts, and both deals expire after the 2021 season. Redmond has been with the Cowboys for four seasons now and could also backup the center spot, while Smith was signed to the practice squad in September of 2020.

All that leads to the following point, the Cowboys guards have little room for error or injury in 2021, as the club lacks depth with real experience. One impairment to either Martin or Williams, and Dallas will likely wish they had used some form of investment on the position. Plus, the majority of the guards on the roster (Williams, Redmond, and Smith) will see their contracts expire in just one year.

Potential draft targets

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69). Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas’ defensive needs are well-known by football fans, and the club will likely use their most valuable draft capital on that side of the ball. However, there are a number of guards projected to go in the mid rounds of the draft that could serve as the top Cowboys backup in 2021, and move into a full-time role the following season, should Williams seek work elsewhere.

The following list of prospects comes from Dane Brugler’s draft guide, “The Beast,” and features five mid-round guards that are worth familiarizing yourself with incase the Cowboys also feel like they can upgrade their guard depth without sacrificing their top pick.

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, projected round: 2-3

“Davis must play under control and improve his snap-to-snap consistency, but his forceful hands, powerful anchor and finishing skills are NFL-ready. He projects as a guard who will compete for immediate snaps.”

Deonte Brown, Alabama, projected round: 2-3

“Brown moves heavy and lacks great recovery quickness, but he boasts an instant anchor and the upper-body explosion to displace defenders. He won’t be a fit for every scheme, but he flashes Gabe Jackson-like potential if he trusts his technique and vision vs. NFL speed.”

Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, projected round: 3

“Banks needs to mature his hand placement and body posture to
match up with NFL defenders, but he has the massive size and brawling strength to be a square-dominating blocker and potential starter.”

Jackson Carman, Clemson, projected round: 3

“Carman isn’t ready for savvy NFL pass rushers and he is a much better run blocker than pass protector right now, but the physical ingredients are there for him to grow into an NFL starter (similar to Ereck Flowers). He projects best at guard in a power/gap scheme.”

Trey Smith, Tennessee, projected round: 3

“Smith has the size and talent to start in the NFL, but the sloppy
tendencies and streaky aggressiveness are red flags and there are potential lung-related health concerns. He projects as a high risk/reward potential starter in a power-based scheme.”

List

3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft

List

Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Darnold’s number with Carolina will be …

    Sam Darnold will stick to a familiar number with the Carolina Panthers.

  • Darius Leonard: ‘This draft class talks too much for me’

    Darius Leonard has a message for the incoming rookie class.

  • Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Greg Newsome II emerging as possible option at No. 23

    With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

  • Rough day at Masters: Matthew Wolff gets DQ’d for signing card with lower score

    Things went from bad to worse for Matthew Wolff on Friday at Augusta National.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets add surprise wide receiver in new NFL Network mock

    In Peter Schrager's first mock draft, the Good Morning Football host has the Jets selecting Zach Wilson and Rondale Moore.

  • Washington releases five players, including the son of Randy Moss

    With the 2021 NFL draft just three weeks away, the Washington Football Team began clearing some room on their offseason by releasing five

  • Washington releases five players, including TE Thaddeus Moss

    The five players had all struggled to keep their place on the squad, and will not be suiting up in burgundy and gold in 2021.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Detroit Tigers discover new options with Michael Fulmer's aggressive confidence

    Michael Fulmer could rejoin the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation, depending on Julio Teheran's injury status.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10