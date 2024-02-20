Coveted 4-star linebacker Jaden Smith lands at Kentucky

Four-star linebacker Jaden Smith committed to Kentucky on Tuesday morning. One of the top recruits in the nation, Smith had originally been committed to Michigan.

At 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete, Smith oozes with athleticism. He played linebacker and wide receiver for West Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina).

Last week, Smith asked out of his National Letter of Intent with Michigan.

In the 247Sports Composite, Smith was the No. 284 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

For Kentucky, the addition of Smith is quite a boost. He gives the SEC program their fourth committed player in the 2024 class who is ranked as a four-star.

Kentucky came into the week with the No. 24 recruiting class in the nation.

He announced his commitment to Kentucky via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It has been a busy offseason for Kentucky, with 10 new players coming into the program in the transfer portal. The Wildcats have the No. 13 transfer portal class in the nation according to On3 Sports.

And it has been an offseason of change and transition at Michigan, with head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving late last month to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore was named as Harbaugh’s replacement.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports