Breaking: 4-star Jaden Smith has requested out of his NLI with Michigan

Jaden Smith, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, has requested his release from Michigan. The request by Smith was posted on Sunday afternoon.

He was a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 284 overall recruit in the nation. At Michigan, he was slated to play linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete from West Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina) played as both a linebacker and a wide receiver in high school.

He had signed with Michigan during the early signing period in December.

He also held offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, USC and Vanderbilt among others.

His social media post announcing his intention to leave Michigan included his appreciation for Jim Harbaugh. It was Harbaugh who recruited Smith to Michigan before he left late last month to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Also included in the message was Smith’s thanks for Sherrone Moore, who replaced Harbaugh as the head coach at Michigan:

As a senior, Smith registered 91 total tackles and 10 sacks. He had 25 tackles for a loss as well as two fumble recoveries and one interception this past fall.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports